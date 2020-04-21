Eden Village and City of Springfield reach agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Eden Village and the City of Springfield have resolved the claims filed by Eden Village against the City in 2019 relating to the development of property on West Division Street.

Springfield City Council held a public hearing Monday, April 20, 2020 on amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to permit the establishment of “Tiny Home” communities.

The City hopes this work will allow agencies like Eden Village to develop future locations consistent with the City’s zoning ordinances.

Eden Village is a program of “The Gathering Tree,” a nonprofit organization that has served the unsheltered community in the Springfield area the past nine years.

Eden Village I is located on a 4.25-acre tract on East Division Street and consists of 30 small homes for chronically disabled persons. The organization’s goal is to expand operations throughout the city in the ongoing effort to address homelessness.

“We continue in our pursuit of eliminating homelessness and caring for all this area’s unsheltered. This resolution allows us to do that. We are grateful for the commitment of all our employees and representatives throughout the case, and appreciate the City’s efforts in working toward a mutually beneficial and fair resolution.” Dr. David Brown, CEO of The Gathering Tree and founder of Eden Village

City Manager Jason Gage said “Eden Village and the City have worked in partnership in recent years to address homelessness within the City.”

“This has included a $300,501 Community Development Block Grant that contributed to the completion of Eden Village I. We look forward to resuming that partnership and continuing to address this important issue.” City Manager Jason Gage

For the full release, click here.