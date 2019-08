KANSAS CITY, Mo- Kansas City Chiefs QB1 Pat Mahomes made a big annoucement, almost as big as his famous no-look pass, at Chiefs training camp.

He has teamed up with Hy-Vee to release his own cereal.

It’s called Mahomes Magic Crunch.

The limited-edition cereal is expected to raise nearly $25,000 for his charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

You can find the cereal at select Hy-Vee stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.