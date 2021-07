SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp in southeast Springfield will be closed for service work.

The work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. July 23, and the ramp will reopen on Monday, July 26.

Contractor crews will be cleaning and sealing the bridge deck/driving surfaces.

MoDOT created a detour that will take drivers southbound on U.S. Route 65 to the Evans Road exit where drives can turn around to head north.