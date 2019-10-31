Early morning chase leads to one arrest, search continues for another

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, Greene County deputies attempted to pull over a car on I-44.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the car sped off and drove down Chestnut Expressway exceeding speeds of 100 mph.

Spike strips were deployed successfully, the car stopped and the driver and the passenger fled from the car at the 1300 block of East Evergreen.

The driver is in custody. Police are still looking for the passenger who they believe could be armed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact local police.

