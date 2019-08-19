Early Childhood Center’s sudden closure leaves parents in a bind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–The Goddard School, an early childhood center, in Springfield abruptly closed late last week.

Media relations for the Goddard School confirmed the closure.

According to an email received by parents, the school wasn’t set to close its doors for good until August 30th.

Kayla Weaver, Springfield mom, said her daughter attended the school for about a year and a half.

She said the staff was welcoming and friendly but she did notice her daughter’s behavior changed.

Weaver feels like there were too many students and not enough staff.

The school is listed as permanently closed on google.

This is a developing story.