Due to flooding and tornadoes, Missouri requests a second federal disaster declaration

Mo. — On June 24, Governor Mike Parson requested that President Trump issue a major disaster declaration for the second time this year.

A total of 41 Missouri counties have experienced flooding, tornadoes, and/or severe storms beginning on April 29 and continuing throughout the Spring.

According to Governor Parson, the joint Preliminary Damage Assessments examined 1,650 homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or took major damage.

Assessments also showed 125 of 251 businesses examined had been destroyed or damaged.

While waiting for approval from the president, there are Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) coming together to help those in need.

The press defines MARCs as one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities hit by disasters.

Those who are in need of help should contact United Way by calling 211 or going to their website (click here).

To find out how to be apart of the MARC locations, click here.

The first federal disaster declaration this year was requested on May 20 and was approved for the severe flooding and storms that happened May 11 to April 16.

Three MARCs will take place this week, in Independence, Brunswick, and Boonville:

Tuesday, June 25

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

19100 E. Valley Pkwy | Independence, MO 64055

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Brunswick R-2 High School

1008 County Road | Brunswick, MO 65236

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Open Bible Praise Center

16991 Hwy 87 | Boonville, MO 65233

11 a.m. – 7 p.m