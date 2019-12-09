Drury’s Christmas Vespers Choral Concert includes all the classics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight’s annual Christmas Vespers Choral Concert at Drury included a range of classic carols like “Silent Night” as well as contemporary pieces.

James Davidson with the university says this concert is a Christmas tradition for some in the community.

“A lot of people come and tell me after the concert that they look forward to this every year as their kick-off for the Christmas season,” Davidson said. “We’re just really glad we can be apart of the communities’ Christmas festivities. We have music spanning about four centuries. We have a lot of traditional carols like ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Silent Night’. Then we have music all the way to the Rennaissance ‘Pue Notes in Bethlehem’ is an old Rennaissance carol. All of the classical composers people are familiar with that wrote for the Christmas season.”

If you missed the concert, you can watch a recording of the full performance on Drury’s Facebook page.