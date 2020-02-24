Drury hosts inaugural esports festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gamers gathered this weekend for the Springfield esports festival hosted by Drury University.

Competitive multiplayer video gaming, which is also known as esports, was added to Drury’s athletics line up as a non-NCAA program this year.

Seven teams competed in the university’s inaugural festival, but the festival was also open to the public.

“Many of the people competing were from other colleges that were not part of our conference many of them were young people from around the area and even some older folks,” said Michael Jones, head coach of the varsity esports program at Drury. “I think we had a team yesterday of dads playing league of legends.”

Jones says the event was about building a larger community in the Springfield area.

But it’s not all fun and games. Drurys team prepares for the competition through film review, which means they film each game and strategize for the upcoming competition.