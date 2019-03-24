Drury Hosts 32nd Annual International Food Festival

SPRINGFIELD — The 32nd Annual International Food Festival returned today at Drury University.

Food, cultures, and people from around the world were celebrated at today’s event. International students at Drury prepared authentic food from their home and shared it with everyone in attendance.

Tonight’s dinner featured many dishes from 11 different countries, giving people a tour of the world in just a few hours.

Drury Student Velona Tawfik says a person’s stomach is a great way to influence the mind.

“And we think the best way to get someone to know a different culture is to just try their food and everyone likes food,“ Tawfik said.

During the meal, diners witnessed live performances from Indian, Latino and Malaysian cultures, followed by a parade of world flags representing more than 50 different countries.