Drury closes down campus housing giving students a week to be moved out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday night, March 23, students at Drury University were emailed that they will have to be closing all campus housing and students will have to be moved out by Friday, March 27.

“That’s just really hard cause I’ve always lived on campus even during the summer,” fifth-year senior Kayla Thomas said. “To be forced out so abruptly is really hard for me. And just all the other senior moments I’ll be missing. I just cleaned out my desk at the architecture studio. It’s really hard looking at all that. Realizing I won’t get to have those all-nighters with my architecture family.”

The quick notice of having to move out of Drury is leaving students like Thomas not sure what to do.

“I just don’t see how forcing us to move is going to contain the spread,” Thomas said. “It just seems so counter-intuitive and counterproductive. Like I knew the chances were high we would be going online but I didn’t think we would be forced to move out, especially not in such a short time period. I just don’t know what to do. I’m at a loss.”

Students such as Thomas are heading back to stay with family while others have found friends to stay with.

“I’m really lucky that I got somebody that lives in Springfield that’s going to let me stay with them. for a little while,” senior Emily Collier said. “I know there are a lot of people that don’t so I’m really worried about them, international students and what they’re going to do. I just hope the university is really thinking of them and is reaching out to them and is helping them as much as they can.”

Even with hoping to resume normal classes on April 20 spring graduation is still up in the air, the school is looking at a variety of options.

“In the email, they sent us they said they were looking at other options for graduation ceremonies either doing it online or postponing it really significantly,” Collier said. “There’s a really good possibility students like me won’t get to walk. And as a first-generation student it really, really upsets me.”