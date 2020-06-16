Drury announced new information for return to in-person classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University has announced more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.

Here are a few highlights of the plan:

Moving the semester start date to Thursday, Aug. 20.

Fall break and Thanksgiving break will be shortened by one day.

The fall semester will end one week earlier than originally planned.

All students, staff and faculty will be required to wear a face-covering while in public spaces on campus.

Placing all residential students in single occupancy rooms at no additional cost.

Providing COVID-19 testing for all students, staff and faculty.

A rigorous amount of sanitization, cleaning protocols and social distancing will be in place.

“For weeks now, we have worked on a daily basis to create a thoughtful plan that protects the health and safety of our entire campus community while allowing Drury to continue in-person teaching and learning this fall,” says David Hinson, executive vice president, chief operations officer and chief of staff. “All of our planning has been done with faculty, staff, students and local public health officials at the table.”

