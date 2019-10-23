Drunken driver who caused deadly crash faces new charges

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

PATTONSBURG, Mo. (AP) – Court documents say a woman who was convicted of a deadly 2002 drunken-driving crash in Kansas was high on meth when she was caught driving on the wrong side of a Missouri highway with two children in her vehicle.

Thirty-six-year-old Ginny Klitzing is jailed without bond on four felony and two misdemeanor charges, including driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and child endangerment. She has pleaded not guilty.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that charging documents say she was under the influence with a 12- and 15-year-old in her car when she was stopped last month in northwest Missouri’ Daviess County. Court records say officers also found drugs in her vehicle.

Klitzing has a previous conviction for involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

