Drunken driver leaves Disney intern paralyzed after car crash

ORLANDO, Fl. (FOX) — A 22-year old college student, just a month into a job at Disney World, was paralyzed and nearly killed after being struck by a drunken driver.

Gabby Murillo was stopped at a red light near Orlando on June 15 when the driver hit her from behind at full speed, causing her vehicle to slam into a concrete wall.

“They were hit at full speed by a drunk driver,” Gabby’s sister, Jennifer Murillo, told FOX61. “He actually fled the scene. The cops, luckily, were able to catch him.”

Murillo sustained fractured vertebrae and nerve damage; her sister says she is now paralyzed from the neck down.

The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for careless driving with serious bodily injury, according to the police report.

To read the rest of the story, click here.