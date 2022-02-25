SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers who are heading out this morning are urged to take it slow. Ice and snow are still covering the roads.

Major roads such as Glenstone and National are fairly clear but side roads are still slick. The good news is cloud cover is decreasing and we will see some sunshine this Friday.

Branson accumulated two inches of sleet making roads extremely slick.

It’s still going to be a bitterly cold day around the Ozarks with Springfield currently at 13 degrees.

