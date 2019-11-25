Driver saved by first responders

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man is grateful for emergency responders after his car slid off the road.

The driver’s window fogged up while driving home over the weekend and he ended up inside his car dangling over a creek just outside of St. Louis.

Bob Kiderlen is the driver’s neighbor.

He saw the car Saturday night, Nov. 23, and immediately called 911.

He described how scary the situation was.

“Every time he would move the car would just rock a little bit so it was kind of scary at first,” Kiderlen said.

Arron Lee is the assistant fire chief for Winfield-Foley, Missouri and was the first to be on the scene.

“We secured the car and made sure it was safe and wasn’t going to fall into the creek and we actually sent a fireman down inside the car, assisting him with getting his seat belt off and getting him up out of the car,” Lee said.

Lee said the rescue went smoothly and the man who was driving the car is not hurt.

He said his firefighters are volunteers but this situation shows how important it is for even busy volunteers to attend regular training sessions.