Driver of a U-Haul van leads officers on chase, crashes, and gets arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A suspect has been taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase and crashing a U-Haul van, Trooper Sam Carpenter with Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday.

According to Carpenter, Springfield Police officers tried to pull over a U-Haul van Wednesday afternoon, as they suspected the vehicle was stolen.

When the driver refused to pull over, officers followed the truck through town.

The van managed to avoid spike strips while leading officers east on Chestnut Expressway, eventually turning north onto 65 before exiting on to I-44 toward Marshfield.

At the Marshfield exit, MSHP says the driver crashed the van into one of the exit’s guardrails, sending the van down the embankment.

After the collision, the driver was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

