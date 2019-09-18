Driver jailed after deputy’s SUV catches fire in pursuit

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a fleeing motorist after a western Missouri deputy who was pursuing him crashed into a tree and had to be rescued from a burning patrol vehicle.

WDAF-TV reports that 36-year-old Charles Rice, of Kansas City, is jailed in Cass County on a $150,000 cash-only bond. He faces charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked license.

The chase began late Monday when Rice, who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, was spotted speeding. On a curve, Rice’s and the deputy’s vehicles skidded into trees, with the deputy’s catching fire. The seriously injured deputy was taken to a hospital, and Rice was arrested early Tuesday after a search.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber says the deputy will be OK, although his recovery will take some time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now