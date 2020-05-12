Driver fleeing from Kansas City police stop crashes, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City said a driver has died after fleeing from a police stop and crashing in the northeastern part of the city.

Police say in a news release that the incident began Monday afternoon when officers tried to stop a car suspected in an assault, and the driver fled. As officers chased the car, it went out of control, hit a concrete wall, then a pole and a parked vehicle. Police say the driver died at the scene.

The name of the driver had not been released by Tuesday morning.

