SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–A woman hit by a car near Sunset and Fremont Tuesday has died, according to the Springfield Police department.

Police say the collision happened when the driver of a car, heading south on Fremont, ran a red light. Police say that driver is also suffering from injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The car then drove into an adjacent yard and hit a tree.





Police are interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story.