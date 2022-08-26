SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a 16-year-old in a pickup in Texas County.

Shetler E. Alvin, 25, of Hartshorn was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being struck by the pickup seven miles north of Summersville on Highway KK Thursday morning. The 16-year-old, who was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, was driven from the scene with minor injuries.

An official with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said there was no information on the horse’s condition.