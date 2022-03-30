SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drew Lewis Foundation is partnering up with the I Support the Girls of Southwest Missouri to host the Bra and Underwear Event 2022.

“The event will provide bras, underwear, and fitting rooms for women in underserved communities,” said Zack Wilson, marketing and youth development coordinator at DLF.

The event will begin Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Community Hub. The event aims to help women who are homeless, in poverty, or going through a crisis. Wilson says bras and underwear are something many take for granted.

“For many people it is something you take for granted, having bras and underwear readily available to you,” said Wilson. “But for people in underserved communities based on what we’ve seen in our last bra and underwear event last year a lot of people in these communities haven’t even had the chance to get properly fitted for a bra.”

Many who come to the event are wearing bras or underwear that are not the correct size.

“To see the difference that it makes when you wear a bra that actually fits you, I mean, some people cried at the last event,” said Wilson.

Women who are in underserved communities are encouraged to come to the event to receive a free bra/underwear. You can learn more by clicking here.