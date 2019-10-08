Dre’s Food Truck raises money for those fighting cancer

BRANSON, Mo. – One man has made a life for his family through his well-known food truck in Branson.

On Oct. 8, Andre, of Dre’s Food Truck, is hoping to give back to the community that has supported him.

Andre is doing that by giving away popular menu items like burgers and hibachi chicken with just one request, that customers make a donation to those battling cancer.

“My sister’s husband has cancer,” Andre said. “I know how hard they are feeling. We want to try to support people with cancer. It was my long-time dream.”

At first, Andre just asked for an extra dollar or so from his customers to support this cause with a goal of reaching $1,000.

Though Andre said that people surpassed his expectations and he thinks it’s likely there’s more than just the $1,000 in donations.