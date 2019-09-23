Dozens gather in Downtown Springfield for world-wide climate strike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around the world this weekend, people took the streets all to call on governments to do more to protect the planet, and the Ozarks is no exception.

Dozens gathered in Park Central Square this afternoon in protest of the status quo when it comes to protecting our planet.

“Standing up for the environment and for the planet. and getting real system changes because we know we can’t continue the way we’re going right now,” Co-Organizer Vicke Kepling said. “Future generations, if they’re going to exist… we have to save the planet.”

Estimates of attendance to this world-wide climate strike are already in the millions.

All of this comes ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit scheduled for Sept. 23.

World leaders will present policy initiatives to curtail climate change.

The U.S. will not be speaking at the summit because we pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord back in 2017.