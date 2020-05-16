Downward-headed virus data now flattening in Kansas

3D Rendering,Human coronavirus.coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.Can cause colds as well as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Courtesy: Getty images

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that data on COVID-19 infections that had been trending downward, leading the state to begin reopening its economy, is beginning to fluctuate and flatten.

Kelly discussed the issue one day after slowing the reopening of the state’s economy by ordering bars and bowling alleys to remain closed at least through the end of the month.

Some of the state’s biggest problems have been in meatpacking facilities, where there are 1,791 cases and four deaths, and in prisons, with 917 cases and five deaths.

Combined those cases account for 34% of the state’s total of 7,886 cases.