Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Downward-headed virus data now flattening in Kansas

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

3D Rendering,Human coronavirus.coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.Can cause colds as well as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Courtesy: Getty images

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that data on COVID-19 infections that had been trending downward, leading the state to begin reopening its economy, is beginning to fluctuate and flatten.

Kelly discussed the issue one day after slowing the reopening of the state’s economy by ordering bars and bowling alleys to remain closed at least through the end of the month.

Some of the state’s biggest problems have been in meatpacking facilities, where there are 1,791 cases and four deaths, and in prisons, with 917 cases and five deaths.

Combined those cases account for 34% of the state’s total of 7,886 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now