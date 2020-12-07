Downtown Little Rock district planning to build semi-permanent outdoor dining in spring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tents in the parking lots of restaurants throughout downtown Little Rock have provided outdoor dining for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s changing with the winter weather.

“You know, it was just getting so cold,” said Jack Sundell with the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room. “It felt like sort of the outdoor dining scene just came to an end for the most part.”

Once warmer weather returns in the spring, the district plans to build a more semi-permanent outdoor structure.

In collaboration with the Hartford Insurance Group, a $15,000 grant was given by Main Street America for the building.

“But once the pandemic is over, it’s just going to be a really nice outdoor dining and gathering space for folks in the SoMa neighborhood,” Sundell said.