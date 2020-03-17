Dow Jones has second-largest daily percentage drop since 1987

UNITED STATES — Coronavirus panic and stock market sell-off continues to hurt the Dow Jones.

Stocks fell a staggering 13 percent today, March 16.

Almost 3,00 total points on the Dow.

That’s the second-largest daily percentage drop since the crash of 1987.

Since late February the Dow has had the top five daily point loss records.

The sell-off came despite the federal reserve’s announcement Sunday it was slashing interest rates by a full percentage point to near zero.

“They did it with a good motive. But the other narrative to that story is that, oh, my God, if we’re lowering it, if we’re shooting every bullet out of the chamber, leaving us at zero, is there, is there worse economic news on the horizon than we think?” stock trader Peter Tuchman said.

The airlines continue to be one of the hardest-hit sectors with thousands of cancellations.

One group is warning, without government assistance, U.S. carriers could run out of money by June.

There are fears that COVID-19 will throw the global economy into recession.

However, President Trump believes stocks will rebound after the crisis.