Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns of “armed and dangerous” man on the loose

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County, Missouri Sheriff’s office posted a warning Tuesday about a man who they say is armed and dangerous, and may be headed to Arkansas after stealing a car.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook accusing Terry Puckett, who is also known as Levi Puckett, of stealing a car at gunpoint in Easter Douglas County Monday night. The stolen car is a blue 2011 Toyota Camry with the license ND5B0N. The Sheriff’s office says this happened on Highway 14 by Twin Bridges.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Puckett was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and that investigators believe he is headed to Arkansas but they don’t know the route he is taking. The Sheriff’s office asked people to be on the lookout for Puckett.