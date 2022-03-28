DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Ava who was charged with sexual misconduct involving a child in February is facing more charges from the Douglas County Prosecutor.

In a Facebook post, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it has been conducting an investigation on Ronnie Dollarhide.

In late February, he was charged with Sexual Misconduct Involving a child under 15 years of age and was denied bond.

The Sheriff’s office said as the investigation continued, detectives issued another warrant for Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape 1st Degree with a person less than 14 years of age. Official charges have also been filed in this case.

The bond on the second case was set at $50,000 cash only.

In the Facebook post, the Dallas County Sheriff commended the hard work his detectives and the Children’s Division did investigating this case.