Douglas County man’s body found

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The remains of a missing man were found in Douglas County this morning, August 21.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office organized a foot search in the Good-Hope area for Loeber.

More than 100 volunteers found Lance Loeber’s body which went missing August 2.

He was found about an hour into the search.

Drones, horses and 10 agencies also assisted in search efforts.

Loeber was first reported missing on August 13.

He was found about a mile away from where he went missing.

Douglas County sheriff, Chris Degase, says foul play has not been ruled out.