Douglas County authorities search for armed and dangerous man

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about a man wanted in three southern Missouri counties, a Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff says.

The man, Brad Davis, is said to be “armed, dangerous and suicidal,” the Facebook post says. The sheriff’s office claims that Davis stole a car from a gas station in West Plains with a 9-year-old child inside the vehicle on Saturday. “Davis stopped long enough for the child to escape out the back door,” the post says.

The sheriff’s office also said they believe Davis stole a red Honda ATV in the Vanzant area near west 76 highway and county road 162, and believe Davis is still in the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says to not try and apprehend the man, but to instead call the authorities if you see him.