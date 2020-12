STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A housefire happened on Roundhouse Road on the evening of Dec. 19, 2020.

Stone County Sheriff, Doug Rader, told Ozarks First two unidentified males were declared dead.

Another family member who escaped the fire made the 911 call.

Rader also said despite crews staying until 3 a.m., the house is a complete loss.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating this case. The cause of the fire has not been announced.

This is a developing story.