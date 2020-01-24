Dorsey Levell, Council of Churches Founder, dies at 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2020, The Rev. Dorsey Levell died. Levell was known to many as the founder of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

In a release sent to Ozarks First, the Council of Churches explained Levell died surrounded by his family while at his home.

Levell served as a pastor for more than 15 years before establishing the Council of Churches in 1969. He spent 31 years developing the inter-denominational church collective.

“Our community is blessed to have had such an innovative leader who could envision an ecumenical ministry to serve the most vulnerable. The legacy he began 50 years ago continues in our mission of service today,” Rick George, Interim Executive Director of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, said in the Council’s statement Tuesday.

Rev. Dorsey Levell’s visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020, from 5-7 p.m at Gorman-Scharpf funeral home (located at 1947 E Seminole St.).

Levell’s service will be held the next day at Schweitzer United Methodist Church from noon to 1 p.m.