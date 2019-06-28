Dorial Green-Beckham charged with resisting arrest, marijuana possession

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The former NFL player has been sentenced to 90 days in jail on Friday, March 8,2 019, after a Missouri judge ruled that a marijuana arrest amounted to probation violation, The Springfield News-Leader reported. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

SPRINGFIELD – Former Mizzou star wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was formally charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, and possession of marijuana, a Missouri court filing states. The filing is dated June 27.

The marijuana charge is for allegedly possessing 10 grams or less of the substance. Both charges Green-Beckham is facing are misdemeanors. The charges stem from an arrest in December 2018. That story can be found here.

Green-Beckham recently faced time in county jail after having his probation revoked, Ozarks First reported in March. His probation was revoked due to his December 2018 arrest related to these charges.