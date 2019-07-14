‘Doomsday prepper’ couple accused of abusing two victims on their farm for years

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fl. (CNN) — A Florida couple is accused of physically and sexually abusing two victims on their farm for years, police said.

Mirko Ceska, 58 and Regina Ceska, 55, were arrested Friday by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 1, two victims reported to the sheriff’s office they had escaped from the couple – who had custody over them – after suffering through abuse for years. The sheriff’s office described the victims as female.

The two described the couple as “doomsday preppers,” according to CNN affiliate WTXL, who had getaway properties throughout the US and food rations and weapons stored in case of a disaster.

During a search of the property, officers recovered large quantities of food rations and survivalist items, WTXL reported. Detectives also found dozens of “high-quality firearms and many cases of ammunition,” the sheriff’s office said.

The victims told police they were used as farm laborers and began each day at 5:30 a.m. They had been trained to raise pigs and sheep, grow various fruits and vegetables, utilize a loom and sew.

“The females reported they were not allowed to go anywhere, couldn’t have friends, couldn’t have cell phones, nor talk to people in public places. They stated they were not allowed to agree, talk or shake hands with anyone in public; rather, they were instructed to always look happy,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

If the two didn’t smile, they’d be punished, the office said.

Punishments and sexual abuse

The two victims, who police have not named, told officers they endured multiple kinds of punishments including verbal abuse and restricted food intakes. They also said they were beaten by Mirko Ceska with a metal rod.

Detectives noted marks and bruises on the back of one victim, the affiliate said.

Both females also said Mirko Ceska would force sex acts upon them, some with Regina Ceska’s support, the sheriff’s office said.

Mikro Ceska is being charged with sexual battery, sexual assault, abuse and neglect, and Regina Ceska is being charged with two counts of neglect and two counts of failure to report abuse, WTXL reported.