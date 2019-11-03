Don’t forget to change your clocks and your smoke detectors

Don’t forget, the clocks are changing tonight, and so should the batteries in your smoke detector.

When a fire breaks out, smoke alarms give people additional escape time, when properly installed.

According to the National Fire Association, between 2012 and 2016, almost three out of every five fire deaths happened in a home that did not have a working smoke detector.

Each year, fire departments around the country remind people to change the batteries on their smoke detectors, when they change their clocks in spring and fall.

Ted Martin, fire chief in Branson, explained why it’s also a good time to go over a fire escape plan with your family.

“Smoke can be very disorienting,” Martin said. “So, when that smoke level starts working it’s way to the ceiling and coming back down to the floor, it’s important to know those two ways out, the front door, the back door, the garage door, the bedroom window — and then if you can not get out safely, we teach your kiddos, for example, the opportunity just to be able to close your bedroom door, get to the window and wave and make some kind of signal to the fire department so they can affect the rescue.”

If you’re not sure how to install the batteries in your smoke detector, or how to install the smoke detector itself, call your local fire department for help.

And don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight.