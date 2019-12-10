Donation to MSU and SPS makes room for growing agriculture departments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dr. Ronald Del Vecchio, dean of the William H. Darr College of Agriculture at Missouri State University, says he’s beyond grateful for the latest in a series of donations made by the Darr family.

The family donated $6.5 million on Tuesday (12/10/19), this time in hopes of helping the agriculture program at MSU expand.

The new facility will play host to dogs and cats coming in from shelters across the area. Birds are a possibility as well.

He says this new facility will give animal science students the best hands-on experience, enhancing their learning.

The donation will also fund another building for Springfield Public Schools. That building will be a magnet school dedicated to agricultural education. The school could hold around 150 students.

This is a developing story.