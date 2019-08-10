Donating to the Uniting to Combat Hunger Campaign

BRANSON/SPRINGFIELD — Big-name groups are teaming up with local non-profits to fight food insecurity by launching “Uniting To Combat Hunger Campaign”.
The groups partnering are Humana, Silver Dollar City, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Salvation Army, and Ozarks Food Harvest.
The Uniting to Combat Hunger Campaign originally launched in 2018 and has raised over 500,000 meals and thousands of cases of water to date.
Here is a list of what the campaign will accept:
- Bottled water
- Oatmeal, dry cereal
- Canned meats; tuna, chicken, etc.
- Canned fruits
- Canned vegetables
- Bagged beans and rice
- Baby diapers
- Soy-based baby formula
- Toilet tissue
Here are the drop off locations and dates:
- Branson, Mo. Walmart – 18401 St. Hwy 13, 2050 W. 76 Country Blvd., and 1101 Branson Hills Pkwy (August 3 – 26)
- Springfield, Mo. Stores – Hy-Vee– 1720 W. Battlefield (August 7), Walmart– 2021 E. Independence (August 21)
- Humana’s Office in Springfield– 909 E. Montclair, Ste. 108 (August 3 – 26)