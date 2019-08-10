Donating to the Uniting to Combat Hunger Campaign

BRANSON/SPRINGFIELD — Big-name groups are teaming up with local non-profits to fight food insecurity by launching “Uniting To Combat Hunger Campaign”.

The groups partnering are Humana, Silver Dollar City, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Salvation Army, and Ozarks Food Harvest.

The Uniting to Combat Hunger Campaign originally launched in 2018 and has raised over 500,000 meals and thousands of cases of water to date.

Here is a list of what the campaign will accept:

Bottled water

Oatmeal, dry cereal

Canned meats; tuna, chicken, etc.

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Bagged beans and rice

Baby diapers

Soy-based baby formula

Toilet tissue

Here are the drop off locations and dates: