SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents around Doling could be waking up with no power Wednesday morning.

According to the City Utilities Power Outage Map, around 1,314 residents are without power. Crews are working on determining the cause of the outage and an assessment is currently underway.

There are around 86 people without power near the Battlefield Fire Protection District Station 3 which is near Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

