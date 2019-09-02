Doggie Dive allowed Nixa dogs to cool off on Labor Day

NIXA/SPRINGFIELD — Dogs in Nixa got a special chance to cool off at this year’s Doggie Dive!

For $2, people brought their pups into the aquatic center to cool off for a few hours.

A couple of the people who stopped by, like Ladonna Spore, said they’re thankful the city helps provide this opportunity for pets.

“A lot of people don’t have pools and like to be active with their dogs. If they’re a germ freak like me they won’t take them to the river. So when they open up the pools like they do gives people an opportunity to with their dog and just have a little fun.”

Dogs in Springfield will also get to take part in a Doggie Dive September 3.

At Fassnight Pool from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., you can bring your dog to swim.

It costs $8 for you and your dog, any additional people you want to bring will need to pay $3 to get in.

All the proceeds benefit Cruse Dog Park.