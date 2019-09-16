Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency: report

U.S. (FOX) — Duane “Dog” Chapman reportedly had a heart emergency over the weekend that may force him to have surgery.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday morning, Dog was taken to a hospital from his home in Colorado after feeling a pain in his chest.

Last month, Dog’s store in Edgewater was vandalized and some of Beth’s personal items were taken.

Beth Chapman died in June after battling cancer. A memorial service was held for her in July in Aurora.

We have reached out to the hospital to get more information on Dog’s condition and have not heard back yet.

