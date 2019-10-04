Dog skinned alive in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Humane Society is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information on who tortured a dog.

We should warn you the details you’re about to read may be troubling for some.

Police say someone skinned a beagle last week.

When officers arrived the dog had 75 percent of her skin removed and was still alive.

The beagle either escaped or was set free but sadly had to be put down to end her pain.

“It takes a truly callous person to skin a dog alive, and it’s completely heartbreaking to imagine the suffering this dog endured,” Amanda Good, Humane Society state director, said.

If you have any information on this crime call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.