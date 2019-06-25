Dog dumping is causing animal shelters to be busier than normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dog dumping is a major problem we see in our area… And animal shelters are feeling it.

Just today, the KOLR10 crew witnessed a dog being dumped off, and some were kind enough to take it the animal to the Humane Society.

They say dog dumping is common this time of the year and they added that it is indeed a crime to dump an animal in the state of Missouri.

When animals aren’t spayed or neutered, people can be surprised by a litter of puppies or kittens that were unexpected. Another issue this time of year are fireworks.

Jarrod Field with the Humane Society says fireworks can be very scary for dogs. “Dogs hear the fireworks booms, It scares them. Its kind of like thunder at night too. A lot of pets run away at that point, find a way to get out of the yard, or folks will take them to see the fireworks and get loose on the leash. They end up getting out in the community, people pick them up as strays and bring them to us. Usually on July 5th, we are pretty busy with people bringing in animals.”

The Humane Society tells us its letting the Boston Terrier rest and calm down before considering if and when it could be adopted.