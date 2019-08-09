Documents: Epstein ducked sex abuse questions in deposition

FILE – In this courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, left, and attorney Reid Weingarten, second from right, listen as attorney Martin Weinberg, right, speaks during a bail hearing in federal court, Monday, July 15, 2019 in New York. Newly released court documents show that Epstein repeatedly declined to answer questions about sex abuse as part of a lawsuit. A partial transcript of the September 2016 deposition was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by a federal appeals court in New York. Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges after his July 6 arrest. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Confronted about allegations that he orchestrated a sex trafficking ring that brought girls to him and his high-profile acquaintances, financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer so as not to incriminate himself, according to court records released Friday.

A partial transcript of a September 2016 deposition in a lawsuit was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file by a federal appeals court in New York.

The 66-year-old was arrested July 6 and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in a case that has brought down a Cabinet secretary and launched fresh investigations into how authorities dealt with Epstein over the years.

Epstein was asked in the videotaped deposition whether it was standard operating procedure for his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to bring underage girls to him to sexually abuse.

Epstein replied “Fifth,” as he did to numerous other questions, citing the constitutional amendment protecting people against incriminating themselves.

He also was asked whether Maxwell was “one of the main women” he used to procure underage girls for sexual activities.

“Fifth,” he replied.

