Documentary profiling Missouri activist/lawmaker is nominated for an Oscar

ST. LOUIS, Mo (FOX2) – A documentary film which profiles Bruce Franks, Jr.’s journey from activist to state lawmaker is now one of five finalists for an Oscar, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced early Monday morning, reports FOX2Now St. Louis.

“St. Louis Superman,” was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, and produced by Meralta Films. It was distributed by Al Jazeera English and later MTV Documentary films. The five nominees for Documentary (Short Subject) were trimmed from a total of 96 eligible films.

Franks, Jr. rose to prominence during the protests following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.

He was elected to two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives starting in 2016 and announced his resignation last spring, citing mental health struggles and the loss of friends and loved ones to gun violence.

The film won praise on the documentary circuit, earning wins at the AFI Docs Festival, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, the Traverse City Film Festival, and was nominated at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

“Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story” and “1917” are vying for best picture this year.

Click here to see the full list of nominations.

This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC. As was the case last year, there will be no host.