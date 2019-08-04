Documentary on duck boat tragedy will re-air August 4

BRANSON, Mo. — “Taken by Storm,” our hour-long look at Branson one year after a duck boat tragically sank on Table Rock Lake will re-air this Sunday, August 4, at noon on KOZL.

We spoke with first responders who were called to Table Rock Lake that night and with hospital staff who prepared for dozens of patients only to learn 17 lives had been taken.

You’ll also hear from a woman who was on the nearby Branson Belle and we’ll get you up to speed on legislation and lawsuits surrounding the tragedy.