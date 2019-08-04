Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Documentary on duck boat tragedy will re-air August 4

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — “Taken by Storm,” our hour-long look at Branson one year after a duck boat tragically sank on Table Rock Lake will re-air this Sunday, August 4, at noon on KOZL.

We spoke with first responders who were called to Table Rock Lake that night and with hospital staff who prepared for dozens of patients only to learn 17 lives had been taken.

You’ll also hear from a woman who was on the nearby Branson Belle and we’ll get you up to speed on legislation and lawsuits surrounding the tragedy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now