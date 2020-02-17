Doctor’s trial for overprescribing drugs is delayed again

Pennsylvania Dr. Raymond Kraynak was indicted Thursday, December 21, 2017 on 19 counts, including charges regarding the deaths of five patients he had prescribed opioids to, according to the Department of Justice.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The trial of a southwest Arkansas doctor on charges of overprescribing opiates and other drugs is again being delayed.

Federal court records first reported by the Texarkana Gazette show the scheduled April 13 trial of Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker has been rescheduled to start Aug. 17.

Defense attorney John Wesley Hall requested the delay.

Parker has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of over prescribing opiates and cough medicine.

The trial was initially scheduled to start in November, but was postponed until April when Parker changed lawyers.