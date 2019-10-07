Doctor files 2.4 billion dollar lawsuit over a highway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local doctor has filed a 2.4 billion dollar lawsuit involving a highway project.

Greene County wants to build on to Kansas Expressway at Republic Road all the way to Nixa to help reduce traffic.

However, more land has to be purchased before construction begins.

The News-Leader reports Dr. Gil Mobley, whose home is near where the extension would be built, filed a federal lawsuit last month.

The suit is filled under “conspiracy against citizen rights” for alleged fraud and ecological harm because of the project.

It names 25 people including Greene County commissioners, highway department employees, and even the engineering consulting company.

Mobley wants punitive damages for what he calls an “offense to nature.”

He claims an endangered bat habitat and nearby archeological caves will be threatened or destroyed by the extension.

We reached out to both the Greene County Commission and Highway Department but neither had a comment during the pending litigation.