DNA, ballistics link man to April 2019 Kansas City killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star, AP) – A man has been charged in an April 2019 shooting death in Kansas City-based on DNA and ballistics evidence.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hill, of Independence, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 40-year-old Derrick White, whose body was found in a vehicle. The Kansas City Star reports that DNA taken from the door handle of the vehicle was later matched to Hill. Prosecutors say a handgun also linked him to the killing.

Hill remains in federal custody in a separate case. He was indicted in April 2019 on a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms.

