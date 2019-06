LAKE BUTEO – The search was on for five days after an Air Force veteran’s prosthetic limb was lost while kayaking, a Facebook post from Governor Mike Parson’s Facebook page says.

Divers found and saved veteran Mike Walsh’s prosthetic limb in Lake Buteo at Knob Noster State Park. If divers would not have found it, a replacement would have cost Walsh $40,000.

Parson’s post thanked multiple fire rescue districts, police officers, and state park staff who helped with the search.