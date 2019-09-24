Disney’s theme parks will start serving hundreds of vegan options

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – DECEMBER 06: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, English-Irish boy band The Wanted performs “Santa Claus is Coming To Town” while taping the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade TV special December 6, 2013 at the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. […]

FLORDIA, (CBS).– Disney World is known as the “happiest place on Earth” – and it’s about to make vegans even happier. Disney announced its two U.S. theme parks will start serving plant-based options at all of the major restaurants within the parks.

Hundreds of new plant-based options will be added to menus at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, according to Disney Parks.

Before the addition of vegan and vegetarian-friendly meals, herbivores had to fend for themselves. A “Vegan Disney World” blog outlined all the vegan food options within the Disney Parks – from “Dole Whip” to “Revolutionary Meat Loaf,” an Impossible Burger-based loaf served at the Liberty Tree Tavern in the Magic Kingdom.

According to the “Vegan Disney World” guide, vegans did have many food options within the parks, including vegan pizza in Animal Kingdom and a mushroom “lobster-style” salad in Epcot. But with Disney adding hundreds of new dishes, vegans will no longer have to scour blogs to find good food.

Starting in October, both quick service and table service restaurants in Walt Disney World will launch a new menu feature: a plant icon that denotes plant-based meals. More than 400 plant-based meals will be available at the Florida resort this year, and Disneyland will start to see the leaf icon on menus starting in 2020, according to a press release from Disney.